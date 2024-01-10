Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

