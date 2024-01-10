Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 926.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,266,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,592,000 after purchasing an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

A stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,091. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

