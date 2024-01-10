Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,983,000.

BSCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 337,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

