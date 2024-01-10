Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 532,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 100,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 208,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

