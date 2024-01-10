Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.3 %

LH traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $225.28. The company had a trading volume of 295,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,475. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.