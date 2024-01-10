Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 913,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

