Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,577 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,171,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,317,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.