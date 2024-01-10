Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,427 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock remained flat at $208.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 210,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

