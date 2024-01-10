Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 2,188,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,723. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.