Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.07. 1,594,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.