Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. 4,567,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,310. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

