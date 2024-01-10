Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 1,335,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

