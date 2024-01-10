Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 409,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,731. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

