CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) vs. Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Financial Comparison

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.69%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $43.11 million 1.93 -$41.01 million ($3.01) -2.08 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,120.07 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -3.12

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -95.24% -110.90% -47.81% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; and CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.