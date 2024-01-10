CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.32. The stock has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09.
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
