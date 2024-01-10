Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 95,433 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.63 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.2705479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 179,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$127,445.00. Insiders bought a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

