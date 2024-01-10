Celer Network Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $144.16 million and $5.63 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,422,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

