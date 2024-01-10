Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $234,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.16. 572,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

