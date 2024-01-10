CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 567 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

