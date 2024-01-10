CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.76. 1,775,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

