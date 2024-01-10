CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 785 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,232,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

