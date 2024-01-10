CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $33.99 on Wednesday, reaching $3,523.22. 72,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,554. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,214.65 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,261.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,079.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.