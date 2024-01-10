CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average of $285.29. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $308.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

