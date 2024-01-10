CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $863,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.22. 355,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,603. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

