CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $426.63. 1,271,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.52 and a 200 day moving average of $402.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.