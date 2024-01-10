CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 383 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.32 and a 200-day moving average of $324.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

