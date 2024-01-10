CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

SHEL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. 3,551,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

