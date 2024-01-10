CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.85. 309,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

