CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $671.37. The stock had a trading volume of 822,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,165. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.39.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

