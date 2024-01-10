Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.45

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $20.99. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 177,060 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
