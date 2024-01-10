Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.45

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $20.99. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 177,060 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 114,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

