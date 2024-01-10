Coinmetro Token (XCM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $2,090.58 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00018348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.57 or 0.99973652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010890 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00199188 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008851 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,684,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,684,465.94 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65562576 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,702.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/."

