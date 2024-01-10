Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $13.24. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 27,791 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 992,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 93,642 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $231,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

