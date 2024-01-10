Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 277,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.