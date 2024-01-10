Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.57 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $677.91 million and $52.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,489.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00150503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00548817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00319692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00199705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,959,826,901 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,339,875 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,959,623,230.7 with 3,647,123,218.51 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17456648 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $52,071,686.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

