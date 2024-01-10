Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.06. Conn’s shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 259,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Conn’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

The stock has a market cap of $124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Conn’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

