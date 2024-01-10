Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $88,746,200.16 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Family Foundation Sands also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

