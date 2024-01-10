Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) vs. Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 5 0 2.56 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Citizens.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.84 $8.15 billion $2.89 8.27 Citizens $232.52 million 0.59 -$6.64 million $0.34 8.12

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corebridge Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 8.95% 24.19% 0.70% Citizens 7.08% 15.01% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Citizens on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides accident and health insurance policies. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

