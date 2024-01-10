Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Down 2.7%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10). Approximately 121,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Corero Network Security Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

