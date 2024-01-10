Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Thi L. La Sells 3,837 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRSR

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.