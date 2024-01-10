Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 79,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

