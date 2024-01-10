CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:CYN traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.82 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,418. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 160.75 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.45 ($2.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Cahill bought 14,749 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,960.87). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

