Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 11,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 33,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
