Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 207379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.58 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

