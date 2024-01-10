Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
CHBH stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.
About Croghan Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croghan Bancshares
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.