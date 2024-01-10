Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 97796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Coles bought 222,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £19,998.99 ($25,492.66). 29.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

Featured Stories

