CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.83. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 83,875 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

