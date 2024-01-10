Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

