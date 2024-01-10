Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 4,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.