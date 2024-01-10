Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $321.82

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.82 and traded as high as $332.97. Daily Journal shares last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 6,827 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $448.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average is $304.45.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

