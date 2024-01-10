DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.73. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 44,350 shares trading hands.
DarioHealth Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DarioHealth
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.