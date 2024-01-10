DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.73. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 44,350 shares trading hands.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

